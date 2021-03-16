MIDDLETON — Marc Gee was named the Middleton School District superintendent following interviews with the board of trustees on Monday night.
Gee has served as superintendent of the Preston School District and since July 2015.
The board made its superintendent selection after interviewing Gee and two other candidates, Middleton Academy Principal Glen Croft and Wilder School District Superintendent Jeff Dillon.
Gee said his experience working in different positions within Idaho education gives him the knowledge to successfully lead the Middleton School District.
“Building relationships is of utmost importance in any leadership position and these service roles have afforded me the opportunity to continually hone these skills and find opportunities, both for Idaho education in general and my local district,” Gee said in a statement.
Gee has served as an online principal of Idaho Digital Learning Alliance since June 2011. He was the Garden Valley School District superintendent for one year and held positions in the Sugar-Salem School District as a principal and teacher during an eight-year period.
Gee expects to complete his doctorate in educational administration at Northwest Nazarene University this year, where he also earned his education specialist degree. He earned his master’s from Idaho State University and his bachelor’s from Utah State University.
In outlining several steps he would take if selected, Gee indicated that he would need to establish a level of trust within the district. He said a key to success is building relationships.
"I feel like his experience can really support what we have going here and keep us moving forward," said trustee Aleisha McConkie in the board of trustees meeting, "I think he has a desire to be ingrained in a community, and from the things we have learned from him, I don’t think Middleton is going to go backward. I think we can only go forward from here."
The Middleton school board has set the salary range for the new superintendent between $120,000 and $140,000. Trustee Derek Moore will negotiate Gee’s salary and contract.