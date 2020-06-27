ambulance

A 24-year-old man from Middleton died in a collision between a car and a bike early Saturday afternoon west of Rexburg.

According to a press release from Idaho State Police, a driver under 18 was traveling west on State Highway 33 in a 2007 Chrysler 300.

Ethan McDonald, 24, of Middleton, was headed west on the same highway, riding a bicycle.

The juvenile struck McDonald before coming to rest on the right shoulder. McDonald died on the scene. Next of kin have been notified.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt; McDonald was wearing a helmet.

