A 24-year-old man from Middleton died in a collision between a car and a bike early Saturday afternoon west of Rexburg.
According to a press release from Idaho State Police, a driver under 18 was traveling west on State Highway 33 in a 2007 Chrysler 300.
Ethan McDonald, 24, of Middleton, was headed west on the same highway, riding a bicycle.
The juvenile struck McDonald before coming to rest on the right shoulder. McDonald died on the scene. Next of kin have been notified.
The driver was wearing a seatbelt; McDonald was wearing a helmet.