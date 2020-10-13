MIDDLETON — The Middleton school board unanimously approved a plan to move into full-time, in-person learning for kindergarten through fifth graders this month, despite recommendations from Superintendent Kristin Beck and concerns from the Middleton Education Association and teachers.
The board met Monday to discuss the district's reopening plan. The district is currently operating in a hybrid model with students on an A/B schedule, spending part time in the classroom and part time online. Beck outlined a recommendation to bring Middleton Academy students back to full time classroom learning on Oct. 26. Middleton Academy is an alternative high school for students who have struggled in a traditional school setting. Beck recommended bringing K-5 students back to school on Nov. 2, sixth- through eighth-graders on Nov. 16 and pre-kindergarten and high school students back Jan. 4.
Beck’s plan did not open schools quickly enough, the trustees said.
Trustee Derek Moore asked if the district could combine the full-time reopening of Middleton Academy with the full-time reopening of K-5 classrooms on Oct. 26. He also suggested combining the reopening of sixth through eighth grade with the reopening of pre-kindergarten and high school classrooms on Nov. 16.
“That is only three weeks away for kindergarten through fifth grade,” Beck said. “I have reviewed the dates with the MEA (the local teachers union) and they were really concerned with the kindergarten through fifth grade date of Oct. 26.”
The education association has members who are concerned with the health and safety of themselves and students, Beck said.
“It is not a good idea to be going at full capacity right now,” she said.
The board also read public comments from the MEA and concerned teachers.
“I think it would be irresponsible to open at 100% capacity and put the staff at increased risk,” wrote Wendy Jeffes, a fifth-grade teacher at Middleton Heights Elementary School.
Dave Stacy, MEA president, wrote to the board asking that the association be part of the conversations around the reopening plan.
“The district briefly asked (for) our views and opinions as they were forming its recommendations to the board,” Stacy said. “No in-depth conversations were had.”
One Middleton resident, Robin Tomasi, is both a teacher and parent of two students in the district. She wrote to the board with concern about opening for full-time, in-person learning. She asked that teachers be given the option to opt out of their contracts if the district moves into a “green” phase and if the mask mandate and safety measures are not followed.
The district's "green" phase entails full-time, in-person learning for all students who are not already enrolled in its online school.
Middleton School District schools have reported a total of seven positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Five cases have been reported at Middleton High School, one has been reported at Middleton Middle School and one at Middleton Heights Elementary School.
The board mentioned that 120 students and staff were quarantined at Middleton High School last month after they were exposed to a possible positive case.
A Middleton School District employee died from COVID-19 in September. The district did not give details of the employee's death citing privacy concerns, but said the employee contracted COVID-19 before the opening of schools.
Despite the comments, the board of trustees moved forward with the modified reopening plan, with Middleton Academy students and K-5 students returning for full-time, in-person learning on Oct. 26 and sixth- through eight-graders, pre-kindergarten and high school students returning for in-person learning on Nov. 16.
The board also added a mask mandate to its reopening plan when students, teachers and staff are unable to maintain a distance of 6 feet from each other.
“The NFL is playing, you have a bunch of people trying to make it work,” said Kirk Adams, board chairman. "If we don’t open now, then when?”