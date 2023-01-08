Salmon River Blacks Creek Rapids.JPG

Rafters navigate the Black Creek Rapids portion of the Salmon River.

 Photo provided by Steve Stuebner

STANLEY—Middle Fork and Salmon River outfitters are searching for a new backcountry bus service to take over operations after learning that Caldwell Transportation Company is discontinuing service after two decades.

“My wife and I spent 21 summers in Stanley, raised three kids, loved living in the mountains, and ran the business. We just decided it was time,” said Mike Stephenson of Caldwell Transportation. “However, we will continue to focus on our core transportation business in the Treasure Valley.”

Salmon River bus 2.jpg

A bus is loaded up after folks enjoyed a day on the Salmon River.
Bus on a Bridge

A bus travels over a bridge overlooking the Salmon River.

