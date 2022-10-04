Semiconductor Plant-New York

A sign marks the entrance of the Micron Technology automotive chip manufacturing plant on Feb. 11 in Manassas, Va. Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, is expected to open a semiconductor plant in New York, promising a $100 billion investment and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state. Last month, the company announced a $15 billion investment in Boise that would bring a new memory manufacturing facility to Boise.

 Steve Helber - staff, AP

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, announced Tuesday it would open a semiconductor plant in upstate New York, promising a long-term investment of up to $100 billion and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state.

The company was lured to the Syracuse area with help from a generous set of federal, state and local incentives, including up to $5.5 billion in state tax credits over 20 years.

Micron breaks ground on new Boise facility

Recommended for you

Load comments