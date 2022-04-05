Micron Technology, Inc., the Boise-based computer memory and storage company, announced Tuesday the appointment of Mark Murphy to executive vice president and chief financial officer.
Murphy was previously CFO at Qorvo since 2016. Qorvo is a leader in wireless technologies serving smartphone, defense, Wi-Fi, automotive and broad Internet of Things (IoT) markets, according to a Micron news release. Murphy has also held finance and operations leadership positions at Delphi Automotive, MEMC Electronic Materials and Praxair, the release said.
Murphy earned a bachelor's degree from Marquette University and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard University. He's also a veteran of the U.S. Marines.
“Memory and storage are essential to global economic growth. Micron’s leading technology across memory and storage uniquely position the company for success into the next decade,” Murphy said in the release. “I’m excited to leverage my experience to steer Micron’s financial growth in the coming years."
"Mark is a seasoned executive with extensive public company CFO experience, and proven large-scale manufacturing expertise," Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said in the release. "He has a strong track record of driving financial performance at multiple well-established companies in the semiconductor industry. I look forward to Mark’s contributions to our leadership team as we embark on our next chapter of growth driven by demand for memory and storage solutions across the data center, the intelligent edge and a growing range of innovative devices.”