...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY FOR Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because degraded air quality due to
wildfire smoke.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
* WHERE...Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. The general public is not likely to be affected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Boise Regional Office at (208) 373-0550
1 of 20
U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm smiles as she steps up to a wall listing the names of people with Micron Technologies that hold U.S. Patents during a tour of one of the company's buildings in Boise on Monday.
Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm as Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Dr. Alondra Nelson looks on during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new memory manufacturing facility at Micron Technology, Inc. in Boise on Monday.
Scott DeBoer and Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra talk with U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Dr. Alondra Nelson during a tour of a memory manufacturing facility at Micron Technology, Inc. in Boise on Monday.
Scott DeBoer, with Mictron, center, talks with Sen. Jim Risch, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Dr. Alondra Nelson, and U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm during a tour of a memory manufacturing facility at Micron Technology, Inc. in Boise on Monday.
From left, Sen. Jim Risch, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, Gov. Brad Little, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, and Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Dr. Alondra Nelson pose with their shovels during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new memory manufacturing facility at Micron Technology, Inc. in Boise on Monday.
Sen. Jim Risch, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, and Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Dr. Alondra Nelson listen as Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, facing them at left, talks about the work that goes on during a tour of one of the buildings on Monday.
Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, center, shows Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Dr. Alondra Nelson, left, and U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, right, a wall listing the names of people with the company that hold U.S. Patents during a tour of one of the buildings on Monday.
Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Dr. Alondra Nelson speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new memory manufacturing facility at Micron Technology, Inc. in Boise on Monday.
Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Dr. Alondra Nelson speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new memory manufacturing facility at Micron Technology, Inc. in Boise on Monday.
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean looks on as Sen. Jim Risch talks about the national security implications of having computer chips that are made in the USA after a tour of a manufacturing facility at Micron Technology, Inc. in Boise on Monday.
White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Dr. Alondra Nelson, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, and U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm applaud after triggering a blast that broke up a parcel of land during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new memory manufacturing facility at Micron Technology, Inc. in Boise on Monday.
U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm smiles as she steps up to a wall listing the names of people with Micron Technologies that hold U.S. Patents during a tour of one of the company's buildings in Boise on Monday.
Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm as Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Dr. Alondra Nelson looks on during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new memory manufacturing facility at Micron Technology, Inc. in Boise on Monday.
Scott DeBoer and Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra talk with U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Dr. Alondra Nelson during a tour of a memory manufacturing facility at Micron Technology, Inc. in Boise on Monday.
Scott DeBoer, with Mictron, center, talks with Sen. Jim Risch, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Dr. Alondra Nelson, and U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm during a tour of a memory manufacturing facility at Micron Technology, Inc. in Boise on Monday.
From left, Sen. Jim Risch, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, Gov. Brad Little, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, and Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Dr. Alondra Nelson pose with their shovels during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new memory manufacturing facility at Micron Technology, Inc. in Boise on Monday.
Sen. Jim Risch, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, and Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Dr. Alondra Nelson listen as Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, facing them at left, talks about the work that goes on during a tour of one of the buildings on Monday.
Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, center, shows Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Dr. Alondra Nelson, left, and U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, right, a wall listing the names of people with the company that hold U.S. Patents during a tour of one of the buildings on Monday.
Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Dr. Alondra Nelson speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new memory manufacturing facility at Micron Technology, Inc. in Boise on Monday.
Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Dr. Alondra Nelson speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new memory manufacturing facility at Micron Technology, Inc. in Boise on Monday.
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean looks on as Sen. Jim Risch talks about the national security implications of having computer chips that are made in the USA after a tour of a manufacturing facility at Micron Technology, Inc. in Boise on Monday.
White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Dr. Alondra Nelson, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, and U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm applaud after triggering a blast that broke up a parcel of land during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new memory manufacturing facility at Micron Technology, Inc. in Boise on Monday.
BOISE — On Monday, Micron Technology, Inc. celebrated its historic groundbreaking for a new multi-billion-dollar fab plant, which is expected to take the lead in memory manufacturing.
“Investments like the one Micron Technologies is making here in Boise will really help to get America ahead of where the global economy is going,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said at the groundbreaking.
Micron has a storied history in Boise that goes back to 1980, when the company broke ground on its first fab plant, according to CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. Now, Micron is the subject of a $15 billion investment — the largest private investment ever made in Idaho, Mehrotra said at the groundbreaking.
Wednesday's groundbreaking was significant, with community members such as Sen. Jim Risch, BoiseMayor Lauren McLean and Gov. Brad Little in attendance.
Micron announced plans for the new $15 billion facility two weeks ago. It will be co-located with the company’s research and development center at Micron’s headquarters.
“As a nation, we can continue buying these things from overseas or we can make them in America,” Granholm said. “It is time to get America making things again, with American parts, American labor, and thanks really to Congress's work to pass that agenda. We now have the resources to make it happen.”
By the end of the decade, Mehrotra said Micron will bring 17,000 new jobs to Idaho.
“This transformation from desert to a leading-edge memory fab is only possible because of the bipartisan coalition that came together in Washington, D.C., with leadership from the Biden administration to pass the chips and science legislation,” Mehrotra said.
The bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act is a once-in-a-generation investment, said Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Dr. Alondra Nelson, and the investment will support more research for innovation.
According to Risch, R-Idaho, who along with the other three members of Idaho's congressional delegation voted against the bill, this investment is years in the making.
“The semiconductor supply chain was born here,” Risch said. “We want to bring back the semiconductor industry to America. It was born here, we deserve to have it, and this is a step in that direction to bring this industry back. Micron Technology is going to play a major role in that.”
It’s been 20 years since a new memory manufacturing facility has been built in the U.S., Mehrotra said.
“By the end of this decade, this clean room will be 600,000 square feet,” Mehrotra said. “It will be the size of 10 football fields. This will be the largest single clean room ever built in the United States.” The memory market, Mehrotra said, is expected to grow while the plant is constructed, doubling by the end of this decade.
Micron is committed to invest in the Idaho community’s STEM education in all education systems, Mehrotra said.
“We want to inspire young minds to build the STEM skills they need to succeed in our technology base where today the opportunities not only at Micron, but elsewhere in the world as well,” Mehrotra said. “Together, I really believe that we can realize Micron's vision of transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all.”