...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures from the upper 90s to 103.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
A glimpse of the Micron campus along South Federal Way in Boise.
BOISE — Micron Technology, Inc., one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies and the only U.S.-based manufacturer of memory, has announced plans to invest $15 billion through the end of the decade to construct a new factory for leading-edge memory manufacturing in Boise.
Referred to as a “fab” in the company’s news release, Micron said it will be the first new memory manufacturing factory built in the United States in 20 years, ensuring domestic supply of leading-edge memory necessary for industries like automotive and data center. It will be driven by the accelerated adoption of artificial intelligence and 5G, the news release stated.
This is the first of Micron’s multiple-planned U.S. investments following the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act, and represents the largest private investment ever made in Idaho. Micron said that co-locating the fab with the company’s R&D center at Micron’s headquarters will enhance operational efficiency, accelerate technology deployment and improve time to market.
The news release stated that the fab will create over 17,000 new American jobs, including approximately 2,000 direct jobs with Micron, by the end of the decade.
“We thank President Biden, Secretary of Commerce Raimondo, Secretary of Defense Austin, the Biden-Harris Administration and Members of Congress for the bipartisan support of the CHIPS and Science Act, which made this investment decision possible,” said Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. “Our new leading-edge memory manufacturing fab will fuel U.S. technology leadership, ensuring a reliable domestic supply of semiconductors that is critical to economic and national security. We also appreciate the support of Gov. Little and his administration, Idaho state legislators, Mayor McLean and our partners at Idaho Power. We are proud of the positive impact this investment will have on the community and our more than 6,000 employees located in Boise, Micron’s headquarters and the epicenter of our innovation for over 40 years.”
In an emailed statement, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean described Micron’s announcement as a once-in-a-generation investment in Boise from a local institution that delivers economic impacts on a national level.
“We looked hard at what we could do as a city to do our part to make sure this happened in and for our community knowing that, together with Micron, we will grow our economy, protect our open space and clean water and attract and sustain a diverse, dynamic workforce,” Mclean said.
In an emailed statement, President Joe Biden called the announcement “another big win for America.”
He pointed to other announcements this week by First Solar, Toyota, Honda, and Corning regarding new investments and job growth as proof that his recent economic plan is coming to fruition.
“In our future, we will make EVs, chips, fiber optics, and other critical components here in America, and we will have an economy built from the bottom up and middle out,” Biden said.
The news release added that Micron will expand investment for K-12 STEM education programs in Idaho and increase focus on reaching underrepresented and rural student populations. The company also said it will look to deepen its partnerships with state institutions, universities with strong research and semiconductor engineering programs, minority serving intuitions and veterans transition programs across the nation.
As part of the effort, the company announced a partnership with the College of Western Idaho to lead efforts in delivering key curricula, such as Advanced Mechatronics Engineering Technology, to prepare students for the Micron Technician Apprenticeship Program.
Micron said it plans to invest more than $150 billion globally over the next decade in manufacturing and R&D. That includes investing $40 billion through the end of this decade to build leading-edge memory manufacturing in multiple phases in the U.S.