BOISE — Micron Technology, Inc., one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies and the only U.S.-based manufacturer of memory, has announced plans to invest $15 billion through the end of the decade to construct a new factory for leading-edge memory manufacturing in Boise.

Referred to as a “fab” in the company’s news release, Micron said it will be the first new memory manufacturing factory built in the United States in 20 years, ensuring domestic supply of leading-edge memory necessary for industries like automotive and data center. It will be driven by the accelerated adoption of artificial intelligence and 5G, the news release stated.

