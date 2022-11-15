Michael Vaughan press conference

Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff speaks to members of the media during a press conference involving missing 5-year-old Michael Vaughan on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Originally published Nov. 15 on KTVB.COM.

Police were still in a backyard in Fruitland on Tuesday looking for the possible remains of Michael Vaughan, a 5-year-old who went missing from his neighborhood on July 27, 2021. Fruitland Police Chief J.D Huff said they could be out on the scene for another week, processing.

