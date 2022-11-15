...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
Police were still in a backyard in Fruitland on Tuesday looking for the possible remains of Michael Vaughan, a 5-year-old who went missing from his neighborhood on July 27, 2021. Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff said they could be out on the scene for another week, processing.
Investigators have been at the home off Redwing Street in Fruitland since late Friday night, excavating a backyard where 35-year-old Sarah Wondra lives with her partner, Stacey Wondra.
Sarah Wondra was arrested over the weekend in connection to Vaughan's possible death and charged with failure to report a death. Payette County prosecutors said during her arraignment on Monday that she failed to notify law enforcement of Vaughan's death "with intent to prevent discovery of the manner of death."
"I understand what (police) have said. It's not correct," Sarah Wondra told the judge during the arraignment.
Huff said Tuesday that Wondra has not been cooperative. He also said investigators believe she's not the only person who knows something about what happened to the boy.
Huff said the yard is still being processed and investigators are now in the fine-tuning aspect of the property search. He said they want to be methodical and careful to preserve any evidence, and probably would be at that scene until 3 or 4 p.m. Tuesday. Huff also said investigators will be searching inside the house.
Huff said investigators are still receiving tips. Good leads are coming in, he said, and people who believe they have information are urged to keep reaching out.
"We want to resolve this and hold those people accountable who committed this crime," Huff said.
He later told KTVB that it's not just one statement police were given that corroborated probable cause. No forensic team is on the site yet, Huff said.
In the months since Vaughan disappeared, Fruitland Police and other investigating agencies have been looking for information about a Honda Pilot seen in the boy's neighborhood the evening he was reported missing. Huff said Tuesday that there is no connection between that vehicle and the house where the excavation is taking place.
Huff also said investigators believe they have identified a man seen walking near the splash pad at Crestview Park leading up to the time of the boy's disappearance. During a previous update in June, Huff said the man wasn't considered a suspect.
The street to the Vaughan home is currently blocked off to prevent media presence as well as to prevent people from speaking with the family, Huff said.
"We don't need people down the road messing with victims," he told KTVB.
Anyone with information about Vaughan's disappearance is urged to submit tips via email to findmichael@fruitland.org, by calling Fruitland Police at 208-642-6006, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.