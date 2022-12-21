...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THURSDAY TO 5 PM
MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser River and Owyhee
Mountains.
* WHEN...From 11 PM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
This aerial rendering shows the original plan for the $800 million, 960,000-square-foot Meta data processing center in Kuna. The company has announced a redesign to accommodate AI capabilities.
Meta’s giant data center may not be coming to Kuna as soon as previously thought.
The technology conglomerate that owns Facebook and Instagram, among other entities, told the Idaho Press that it has decided to redesign the data center and, as a result, is tapping the brakes on its construction.
“In order to best serve our needs for the future, we have decided to change the design of our data center in Kuna which may result in a temporary construction slowdown while we update our plans,” a Meta spokesperson said. “We remain committed to this community, our local stakeholders, and our supply chain partners. We will work closely with our stakeholders to transition this project design as efficiently as possible.”
The decision to redesign was made so the company could add artificial intelligence capabilities to the center. The AI capacity is intended to help the data center’s infrastructure to be “nimble” and able to adapt to “changing needs,” according to Meta spokesperson Stacey Yip. Meta’s partners on the project were notified of the decision to redesign last week, according to Yip.
A new timeline for the project's completion and the updated cost of the center haven’t been released.
“We are working closely with our general contractor to make this transition as efficient as possible. We hope to ramp this project back up as soon as our new design is ready,” Yip said.
Yip said the design change and resulting construction slowdown will not impact Meta’s previous commitments announced in February — namely the construction of a new water treatment plant.
According to Data Center Dynamics, Meta canceled and paused a number of data center projects in the midst of their changes with AI technology. Kuna’s data center will, according to Yip, adopt this technology change rather than be canceled or paused due to it.