A Meridian woman was killed in a crash on State Highway 55 Sunday, according to Idaho State Police.
Police responded to the crash just after 5 p.m. at mile marker 76.4, south of Banks.
Matthew D. Fletcher, 50, of Meridian, was driving south in a 2002 Ford F350. He drove off the roadway and hit a tree, according to police.
One of his passengers, Katherine Fletcher, 48, of Meridian, died at the scene.
Matthew Fletcher and a juvenile passenger were transported by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. A second juvenile passenger was transported by air ambulance, also to Saint Alphonsus.
All occupants were wearing seatbelts, according to ISP, which is investigating the crash.