Meridian resident Chasidy Decker on Monday night filed for a preliminary injunction as part of her lawsuit challenging Meridian's ban on tiny homes on wheels as unconstitutional.
The motion asks for Decker to be allowed to live in her tiny home during the lawsuit's progression in the District Court of the Fourth Judicial District of Idaho. According to the motion for a preliminary injunction, there are 13 RVs or trailers being used as a place of residence within 1,500 feet of Decker's tiny home — Decker pointed this out to Meridian’s code enforcement officers before filing a lawsuit against the city.
“When asked why Chasidy and Robert were being enforced against so aggressively while other, similar potential code violations nearby were being ignored, the code enforcement officer mentioned explicitly the fact that Robert was new to town, specifically from California, and that Chasidy had just arrived, too,” said one of Decker's lawyers, Bob Belden, at a press conference in August.
Decker is a native to the Treasure Valley, and completed a contract to share a lot with local homeowner Robert Calacal in mid-May, the Idaho Press previously reported. Decker was to pay Calacal $600 every month in exchange for land to park on, according to a news release.
Decker’s problems with Meridian began the day after she moved in, when code enforcement told her she could not live in the tiny home on Calacal's property, she said.
“In the middle of this housing crisis in the Treasure Valley, Meridian should be making it easier for people to find a place to live, not forcing them into homelessness,” said Institute for Justice Attorney Dan Alban in a news release. “We’ve asked the Court to intervene so that Chasidy can continue living in her safe and attractive tiny home.”
The court is expected to have a hearing on Decker's motion for a preliminary injunction in October.