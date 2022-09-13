Meridian tiny home lawsuit

The outside of Chasidy Decker’s tiny home in Meridian. Decker has filed for a preliminary injunction allowing her to live in her home while her lawsuit fighting the ban that ousted her is progressing. 

 Submitted photo/Chasidy Decker

Meridian resident Chasidy Decker on Monday night filed for a preliminary injunction as part of her lawsuit challenging Meridian's ban on tiny homes on wheels as unconstitutional. 

The motion asks for Decker to be allowed to live in her tiny home during the lawsuit's progression in the District Court of the Fourth Judicial District of Idaho. According to the motion for a preliminary injunction, there are 13 RVs or trailers being used as a place of residence within 1,500 feet of Decker's tiny home — Decker pointed this out to Meridian’s code enforcement officers before filing a lawsuit against the city.

