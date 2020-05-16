MERIDIAN — A Meridian woman remains in jail Saturday after police arrested her Friday evening on suspicion of murdering her two-month-old son earlier this month.
Danielle Radue, 26, is charged with one count of felony injury to a child, and one count of first-degree murder according to a news release from the Meridian Police Department.
The charge stems from a Monday incident during which Meridian police responded with emergency medical services to the 2000 block of North Swanson Avenue, according to the release. First responders took her unresponsive two-month old child to the hospital and arrested Radue on suspicion of felony injury to a child.
She was arrested again on Friday evening, this time on suspicion of first-degree murder, after her son died in the hospital.
People arrested late Friday or over the weekend typically make their first court appearances Monday afternoon.