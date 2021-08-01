MERIDIAN — Miranda Carson’s job is to be a data analyst, not a fortune teller.
As Meridian’s comprehensive associate coordination planner, she helps the city of Meridian navigate its rapid growth and mitigate that growth’s impacts on the West Ada School District.
The district encompasses some of Idaho’s fastest growing residential areas, including the cities of Eagle, Meridian and Star.
But the job, while important, is difficult. Two decades ago, it would have been hard to predict that Meridian, then a sleepy former farm town of less than 35,000 residents, would, by 2020, become Idaho’s second-largest city with a population estimated at 130,000.
Between 2016 and 2020, West Ada saw its enrollment shoot up by nearly 3,000 students.
That growth sent the district and its largest city scrambling to keep up.
But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and its effects — delayed school years, remote learning and health protocols, including masking — caused a rapid decline in enrollment. As many students left the district’s schools in 2020 as had been added to them in the previous five years.
The decline threw a wrinkle in the district’s plans to deal with growth.
“I think we’re all in a challenging time to try to figure out what things are going to look like as we move forward, ” Meridian Mayor Robert Simison said, adding some students may return to normal schooling and some may prefer other options. “It’s going to be an interesting thing for the school district to figure out how that growth that’s occurring, how it’s impacting them.”
But it’s Carson’s job to look at the growth from the city’s perspective.
A year ago, she took on the role of liaison to the school district, which had seen at least nine years of rising enrollments. And enrollment is expected to start increasing again, given the continued population growth in the area. But despite increased collaboration between the two government entities, the school district can’t build schools until existing ones get overcrowded.
“Both entities at the same time saw this need to up the planning,” said Carson, who also works with the Ada County Highway District. “We’re growing so fast that it couldn’t just be done the way it’s always been done.”
Before the pandemic, the district’s enrollment increased by an average of 2% every year. Each year prior to the pandemic, about 655 new students enrolled, according to West Ada’s website.
Most elementary schools in the district have a capacity for between 500 and 700 students, so essentially one whole new elementary school’s worth of students enrolled in the district every year. One of the elementary schools, one of the middle schools and four of the high schools appear to be overcrowded, according to West Ada’s website.
West Ada owns land to accommodate the future construction of seven elementary sites, two middle school sites and two high school sites, but its website said it will need three high school sites and three middle school sites to “meet the need for future schools.”
To determine the need for future schools, Carson has worked on the student generation rate, with her collaborator at West Ada, Planning and Development Administrator Marci Horner. Previously, a few West Ada staff had worked together on planning for growth. Now, Horner is dedicated to looking at data.
The student generation rate is the estimated rate of how many students will come from a planned development.
“Because we’re growing so fast, we determined that we needed to look at that number,” Carson said.
Previously, the rate was zero for apartments and .8 per single family household. The school district knew there were children living in multifamily units, Carson said, but there were not enough apartments within the district’s boundaries to make a difference.
“We’re seeing a shift in the ratio of multi-family to single-family homes,” Carson said.
Now it’s .7 kids in single-family homes and .1 kids per unit in multifamily homes (apartments).
“We are seeing a lot of developments now that look different, they might be very mixed with multifamily, townhouses, condos, single-family,” Carson said, which means she and Horner will look at how to classify a development.
The plan is to look at the student generation rate about once a year, she said. The rate is for all of West Ada territory, not just Meridian.
Both Horner and Carson participate in many pre-application meetings for planned developments with Meridian’s community development department.
“So, if there’s issues that have to deal with schools, then she’s on the line or I’m on the line,” Carson said. “That’s the first point of contact when we know something’s coming, or might be coming.”
Carson and Horner both write impact reports about a proposed development. West Ada’s letter explains how many kids are expected, what schools they would go to and those schools’ current enrollments.
Carson produces a school impact table, explaining how many students are coming per grade level and current enrollment of the schools. She also estimates how many kids will be in the area by the next year, based on building permits and growth rates.
“That kind of says, ‘we’ve already approved all of these buildings, and this is going to bring in this many more, does the school have room?,’” Carson said. “It’s not a crystal ball.”
The “ultimate authority” for a development within the city of Meridian is the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council. School overcrowding is one of many criteria council members use, including police and fire response times, when determining whether a proposed development is a good fit.
The biggest impact of school growth is a fiscal one, she added. West Ada and the city of Meridian collect data, but there is still a limit to how much can be done to “proactively prepare.”
The goal is to explain the impact a development could have on a school, Horner said. She said she has never said ‘No, don’t build a (development), because we can’t handle it.’”
“Because of the funding of Idaho, we can’t build a school unless we have the students to fill the school,” Horner said. “We are not in the business of approving or denying developments … there’s really no reason for us to put a halt or ask them not to approve a development.”
A new high school is set to open later this month. Patrons in the West Ada School District approved a bond to build a high school in a March 2018 election. Owyhee High School was planned in part to deal with overcrowding at Rocky Mountain and Meridian high schools.
But Owyhee, located north of Ustick Road between Star and McDermott roads in west Meridian, also exemplifies the challenges of growth: Roads often come afterward.
“I look forward to them opening and I also look forward to trying to get the roads improved out to that area, so that we can have improved roadways out to the school and hopefully sidewalks,” Simison said. “(Owyhee) is out there and there’s not a lot of services that are directly accessible by it.”
Staffers from the city of Meridian and the West Ada School District also have a lot of cross-involvement on committees, Carson said. West Ada has a representative on the transportation commission, for example, to weigh in on school-related transportation concerns. Carson served on West Ada’s walk zone committee, to evaluate busing versus walking for those who live close to schools.
“We are there to give advice and to weigh in, but not necessarily to make decisions for each other,” Carson said.
But the challenges with growth will continue, even as West Ada deals with the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the start of the pandemic many families have removed their students from the district’s schools and chosen alternate schooling, Horner said, such as homeschooling or charter schools.
“Some we just don’t know where they are,” Horner said.
“We don’t know if they moved, we don’t know if they decided to homeschool and didn’t let us know,” West Ada Chief Communication Officer Char Jackson said.
Jackson hopes the school district can recapture many of them, and that virtual school will “likely” retain some.
“I anticipate we will get some of those students back,” Horner said. “But I anticipate it may take a couple of years to get back to where we were, enrollment-wise.”{/div}