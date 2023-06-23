MERIDIAN — When Tiana Hunter moved to the Elm Grove Mobile Home Park in 2017, there were apartments on either side of the park. She remembers homes being built out back in the past few years. Now, developers are planning to put apartments where these mobile homes are.
On Tuesday, the Meridian City Council approved the developer’s plans, although it will be several years before the apartment phase of their project begins. But for people like Hunter, gentrification is squeezing in on this last patch of affordability in a notoriously expensive city.
“It’s a really peaceful place to live. I really enjoy living here,” said Hunter, sitting in the shade of a large tree next to her RV. “But if they put apartments up here, I wouldn’t be able to afford them.”
It’s the fate of people like Hunter that the Meridian City Council weighed when it approved two housing projects on Tuesday, both with multi-family elements.
The first, Promenade Cottages Subdivision, came to council to rezone some land to a higher density, and ask for a conditional use permit to build a 90-unit multi-family development and single-family homes, the apartments in place of Elm Grove Mobile Home Park.
They also asked the council to allow the existing mobile home park to remain as is for an extended period of time.
Promenade Cottages Subdivision will be located in an area along Fairview Avenue between Meridian and Locust Grove roads and would expand to Elm Grove Mobile Home Park, at 403 E Fairview Ave.
The second, Artisan Victory Market, hoped to annex and zone land and receive a conditional use permit for a 138-unit multi-family development. Both also requested preliminary plats.
Mark Kelly, an applicant for the project, confirmed it would be a minimum of two years and possibly up to four before the mobile home residents would have to leave. He said they couldn’t jeopardize the collateral that brings in the income to service the debt on their loan, which is why the mobile homes would not have to move for at least two years.
“We want to keep the people there as long as we can,” Kelly said.
However, there are 17 mobile homes that were built before 1976, according to a memo. Those homes need to be retrofitted to meet Housing and Urban Development standards before they can be moved.
Hunter has an RV, so that’s not an issue for her. But she said she’s on supplemental security income for mental health issues. Although her boyfriend works, he doesn’t make much, she said.
“I understand why they want to do it, but it’s still leaving a lot of people without homes and a place to go,” Hunter said, while her cat Trixie wandered around her chair. “It’s very nerve racking, I guess, because I’m one of those people. I don’t have anywhere else to go.”
One resident testified on Tuesday that people would be displaced, including veterans.
“I’m a capitalist. I understand it’s his property, but yet this is just a worrying situation for me,” he said.
Meridian City Councilmember Liz Strader said she would be comfortable holding off on approving the multi-family projects to work on a solution for mobile home residents.
Another councilmember, Luke Cavener, said the council held this additional meeting because when the project first came to the council in May, they were not excited about it. However, several councilmembers expressed appreciation to the applicant for being willing to work with the city to find a solution.
“I don’t think there’s anything more emotional for any of us as Americans than talking about our homes,” Cavener said.
Another applicant, Steve Arnold, said that the only way to fix the area’s housing problem is through supply and demand.
“It makes me sad listening to, you know, we’ve got veterans in the house and we spend billions overseas on pointless stuff,” Arnold said. “You get more rental units, you get more units on and prices will stabilize and that’s really city and local government that does that.”
One of the applicants also suggested working with the city to create another RV or mobile home park to house the people in the current park.
Ultimately, the council placed several conditions on the project, including coverage of some amount of moving costs; that residents be notified with registered mail when the final plat is submitted; that the notification includes local housing resources; and that no building permit application is issued prior to one year of final plat applications.
“They’re not going to be able to start doing anything at this site for four years to even apply for it at the earliest,” Strader said. “And then after that time, they will have at least a year that they have to notify everybody before you could be moved out of your home.”
Councilmember Brad Hoaglun said these are difficult decisions and there’s no good answer.
“To do nothing, in my mind, was not an option because that gives residents even less time to move,” Hoaglun said.
For Artisan Victory Market, the applicant removed commercial uses after a previous meeting and made the project all residential.
“I might have been the only councilmember who was not too worried about the traffic from the surrounding areas coming through and was really hoping you come back with more commercial,” Councilmember Jessica Perreault said.
Elizabeth Koeckeritz, on behalf of the applicant, said commercial and residential can live harmoniously. However, in this instance, it would have been a smaller area of commercial, there was an access challenge, and they couldn’t have a business with a drive through.