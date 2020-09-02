Please note: due to the ongoing concerns around COVID-19, event details can change at any time. Please check event venue for the most up-to-date information and COVID-19 safety protocols.
The city of Meridian will celebrate its fourth annual Meridian Art Week Sept. 9-12, which will feature a variety of free activities. The events, organized by the Meridian Arts Commission, are designed to offer opportunities for the public to engage with art and to raise awareness of the value art adds to the Meridian community, according to a press release.
Meridian Chalk Art Competition — Individuals or family groups can win up to $75 in prize money for the chalk art creations they create on their own sidewalk, driveway or patio. Competitors have until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, to email a clear photo of their chalk art creation and the category they wish to compete in to mac@meridiancity.org.
Meridian Art Drop — Throughout Meridian Art Week, people of all ages and artistic abilities are encouraged to hide or place small pieces of their handmade artwork in downtown Meridian for another person to find and keep as an unexpected gift. People are encouraged to post their art finds on social media and tag the city of Meridian using @MeridianIdaho and use the hashtag #MeridianArtDrop.
Art Classes and Activities — Topics include literature, music, dance, theater and visual arts, and all necessary supplies will be provided. A complete schedule of these sessions, along with their registration links, can be found online at meridiancity.org/artweek. Pre-registration is required.
The Meridian Arts Foundation will hold a virtual version of its annual fundraiser, the Meridian Art Sip, 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, via Facebook Live. The event will feature updated information about the current state of the foundation, highlight local artists and performers, and include an online auction and other contribution opportunities.
Information can also be found at meridianartsfoundation.org.
Wednesday
Nampa — Traditions Tang Soo Do, Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way
Online — Breakup Prevention Masterclass — The 4 Pillars of a Love-Based Relationship, free event, 1 p.m., eventbrite.com
Online — Centennial Job Corps information meeting and tour (Nampa), 2 p.m.
Meridian — Corks & Canvas For Hope by The Epilepsy Foundation of Idaho, 6 p.m., The Village at Meridian, 597 Monarch Sky #225
Caldwell — Prime on the Plaza, 6 p.m., Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave. “Grab a plate and enjoy a rustic meal.” Live music provided by The Last Call. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Tickets are $50 and at indiancreekplaza.com.