The Meridian City Council will consider adding a public intoxication ordinance after hearing the issue at its work session Tuesday. There is currently no ordinance on the books.
Meridian Police Department Lt. Brian Caldwell told the council that in order to cite or arrest someone for disrupting the peace or disorderly conduct, there must be a victim who is a citizen. The victim has to testify in court.
Many are reluctant to take this option. The new code would make the city of Meridian the victim, with only the officer testifying in court.
“As we have grown as a city, so has our city’s nightlife and bar scene,” Caldwell said. “We’ve noticed some issues in dealing with disruptive, intoxicated individuals and the limitations of the current criminal codes available to our officers.”
The way the proposed ordinance would work is officers could use observed signs of intoxication — such as slurred speech and watery red eyes — as a threshold to enforce the rule.
Police can either issue a citation or arrest an individual. If there is an arrest, officers would try to do a breathalyzer test.
“This is for the person that is staggering drunk,” Caldwell said. “This is for the obviously intoxicated person that’s on Main Street out here in front of one of our restaurants, screaming and yelling and causing a scene while being staggeringly drunk.”
In Boise, the ordinance states, “Any person, who is in public and intoxicated at a level that presents a danger to others or creates a disturbance of the peace, shall be guilty of a misdemeanor.”
The proposed Meridian ordinance: “Any person who is intoxicated in public, to a degree that presents a danger to others or creates a disturbance of the peace, shall be guilty of a misdemeanor.”
City Attorney Bill Nary said the ordinance was crafted to avoid court issues the city of Boise was having with its code.
Nary said on Wednesday some judges have determined Boise’s ordinance makes being intoxicated a crime. Boise police did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the Boise code.
Meridian City Councilmembers seemed generally in support of the effort.
“Wow, I didn’t realize that we didn’t have one of these in place,” Councilmember Jessica Perreault said.
Councilmember Joe Borton said it was a “no-brainer.”
“Properly used, it proactively prevents problems,” Borton said. “The classic example is the stumbling drunk walking towards a parking lot.”
Another official, Councilmember Liz Strader, said it sounds like the city needs the ordinance.
“Alcohol, unfortunately, when used responsibly is fine but when used irresponsibly, it just causes a lot of social ills,” Strader said.