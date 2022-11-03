A 16-year-old has died after being hit by a car on the corner of Ten Mile Road and Pine Avenue on Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred at approximately 7:40 a.m., according to Meridian Public Safety Public Information Officer Kelsey Johnston. The victim, a student enrolled at Meridian High School, was crossing to the west side of Ten Mile when they were struck by a blue GMC pickup truck heading northbound on Ten Mile. The incident occurred less than a mile from Meridian High.
According to the student's family, the teen went by the name of Terry Binder, KTVB reported. Joshua Binder, Terry's father, said Terry was transgender, according to KTVB.
"Day after day, it's going to be a struggle for us. Terry was the best son we could have ever asked for. He had the biggest heart and was loyal to anyone lucky enough to call him a friend," Binder said in a message to KTVB.
The family posted that it "could use some help for arrangements and other unexpected expenses during this time," on the Terry Binder Memorial fundraising page. They also described Terry as a great friend, student and "the most wonderful kid any parent could have."
The West Ada School District's Crisis Team — comprised of administrators, specially trained counselors, school resource officers and school psychologists — has been deployed Meridian High School to assist and provide both short-term and long-term support, according to district Chief Communications Officer Greg Wilson. Wilson said the team works to minimize community stress and disruption as the school community processes the news and copes.
"We acknowledge that a sudden and unanticipated event can have a major effect on a school community," Wilson said. "As with any sudden event, we share our deepest condolences with our community as we collectively cope and express our sincerest condolences to the family and those affected."
Binder was pronounced dead at the scene, succumbing to injuries suffered in the crash. No citation or arrests have been made. The collision is still under investigation by Meridian Police.
The Ada County Coroner's Office said the manner of death is still pending.
According to the 911-connected app PulsePoint, four units responded to the scene. The speed limit on Ten Mile Road is 40 mph, according to the Ada County Highway District.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct Terry Binder's name and gender identity. It has also been updated to correct the speed limit on Ten Mile Road.