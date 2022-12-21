Meridian Housing code

A sign, along Ten Mile Road in Meridian, indicates the future growth of a nearby subdivision. City councilmembers are looking into possible changes to make housing more affordable and give Meridian residents a wider variety of options in the future.

The city of Meridian doesn’t have a lot of housing options, Meridian Planning Division Manager Caleb Hood said Tuesday in a presentation on possible code changes.

Hood was going through possible changes to make housing more affordable and give residents more options. He described ways to add missing middle housing, like duplexes and fourplexes, and noted that 80% of Meridian’s housing stock is single family and the rest is multi-family.

A cluster of single family homes sits in a subdivision off Ten Mile Road in Meridian.
Vehicles move through an intersection along Ten Mile Road in Meridian on Wednesday.

