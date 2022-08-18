Meridian Library banned books meeting

More than 100 people crammed themselves into an overflowing room Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, to testify on how the Meridian Library District handles its collection. Most supported the district, while a few accused them of peddling pornography to minors.

 James Dawson/Boise State Public Radio

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Aug. 18 by Boise State Public Radio.

More than 100 people crammed into an overflowing room at the Meridian Library District on Wednesday – the vast majority of whom pushed back against an effort to purge books largely featuring LGBTQ themes and characters.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments