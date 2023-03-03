The city of Meridian is proposing raising pool fees for passes and swim lessons, Recreation Manager Garrett White said during a Meridian City Council Work Session on Tuesday.
There’s a new proposed $40 fee for an individual pass. The family pass is currently $160 for a family of four, so the city just divided 160 by four. The private lesson fee could go from $100 to $140 and a semi-private lesson could go from $150 to $190 under the new proposal.
“The reason for the proposed increase is to match up with our current cost recovery pyramid,” White said. “Basically what this increase covers is staff, is wages.”
Pool wages have risen substantially — from less than $10 an hour a few years ago to $14.50 an hour now.
“In doing that, we felt like we needed to increase some of these costs really just to cover those direct costs of wages to get people there,” White said. “So that’s really 99.9% of this increase.”
A couple councilmembers had questions about the numbers and costs.
Councilmember Jessica Perreault asked what would happen to the individual pass if staffing shortages cause the city to offer less open swim time.
White said the city offers the passes based on the minimum schedule. If the pool hours dropped below the bare minimum, then White said there would need to be a discussion about possibly pro-rating the fees.
Councilmember Liz Strader asked how staff arrived at those numbers.
“What we first did was looked at what our direct costs are,” White said. “But then on top of that, we didn’t want to be the most expensive in town.”
Overall, councilmembers John Overton, Luke Cavener and Strader said they were in support.
Several councilmembers also spoke about their personal feelings for the pool and swimming, from Cavener saying it’s where he and his kids learned to swim to Councilmember Brad Hoaglun saying he was there when the pool opened.
“Swimming is a critical skill. It’s a life skill, people need it to stay safe,” Strader said.
The Meridian pool is around 50 years old, according to previous Idaho Press reporting. The pool opened under new management by the Meridian Parks and Recreation Department, according to the city’s 2022 report. The pool was previously run by Western Ada Recreation, at least as of 2013.
This summer is coming up fast for the pool. Within the next month or two, a new meter diving board should be installed, White said. And the pool rim will be repainted after the pool cover comes off in mid-April.
Swim lesson registration opens April 7, the de-winterization begins April 17 and the first swim team tryout is May 6. The pool is looking for one assistant aquatics coordinator, one head of maintenance and 65-plus lifeguards and swim instructors.
Opening day is June 5, according to White.
“I’m a competitive person and I want to improve every year,” White said.
The council also added an amendment to its agreement with Jesse Tree for rental assistance to Meridian renters. Jesse Tree receives reimbursement via American Rescue Plan Act funds from the city of Meridian. The amendment removed the reimbursement cap of $25,000 so Jesse Tree can have an easier time filing for reimbursement.
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County for the Idaho Press. She previously worked at a newspaper in rural Nebraska. She's from the D.C. area and went to school in Boston, where she graduated with a degree in journalism. In her free time, she loves watching football, spending time with Kyoko and Pickles, exploring and going on road trips with her best friends. She welcomes news tips in English or Spanish.