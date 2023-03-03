Meridian Pool swim lessons (copy)

The city of Meridian is proposing raising pool fees for passes and swim lessons, Recreation Manager Garrett White said during a Meridian City Council Work Session on Tuesday.

There’s a new proposed $40 fee for an individual pass. The family pass is currently $160 for a family of four, so the city just divided 160 by four. The private lesson fee could go from $100 to $140 and a semi-private lesson could go from $150 to $190 under the new proposal.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County for the Idaho Press. She previously worked at a newspaper in rural Nebraska. She's from the D.C. area and went to school in Boston, where she graduated with a degree in journalism. In her free time, she loves watching football, spending time with Kyoko and Pickles, exploring and going on road trips with her best friends. She welcomes news tips in English or Spanish.

