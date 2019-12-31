MERIDIAN — The Meridian Police Department will begin enforcing its hands-free ordinance Wednesday.
The ordinance makes it illegal to use cellphones and other handheld wireless devices while operating a vehicle on roads — including while the vehicle is stopped at a stoplight or stop sign — within Meridian city limits.
The Meridian City Council passed the ordinance in October, and it went into effect Nov. 1; however, police did not immediately write tickets. Instead, officers initiated traffic stops and issued warnings for violations of the ordinance. Meridian officers wrote 161 warnings in the two months since the ordinance was passed, according to a news release from the police department.
Starting Jan. 1, police will begin issuing tickets with a fixed penalty of $90 plus court costs — about $72. A citation, in total, will cost about $162.
“It would please us if we didn’t have to write a single citation,” Meridian Police Chief Jeff Lavey said in the release. “We would like people to do the right thing and put down the phone and just drive.”
Exceptions to the ordinance include:
- Hands-free use of a device, such as Bluetooth.
- Use of a navigation feature, as long as the driver doesn’t hold or manually enter information into the device.
- Use of the device in an emergency.
There also are exceptions for first responders, and public utility officers and contractors responding to a public utility emergency.
Meridian was the seventh city or county in Idaho and the first in the Treasure Valley to pass a hands-free ordinance. Despite several attempts to pass a statewide law, Idaho remains one of 34 U.S. states that has yet to outlaw handheld cellphone use while driving.
Following the passage of Meridian's ordinance, officials from Nampa and Emmett, as well as Ada County, have said in recent months they are considering similar ordinances.