MERIDIAN — Meridian police officers shot and killed a man early Monday morning who they say was firing a gun at a campground.
Police responded to a report of shots fired at roughly 3:30 a.m. Monday morning to the Kampground of America in the 100 block of Pennwood Street in Meridian, according to Stephany Galbreaith, spokeswoman for the department. When police arrived, they heard shots from inside a trailer on the scene. Other trailers on the scene were also damaged by the gunfire, according to Galbreaith.
While she said the incident is still under investigation and she was unable to say how it played out, she confirmed police shot and killed the man, who was in his 60s. He was the only person injured in the incident.
The man has not yet been publicly identified.
Ron Lundquist, general manager of the campground, said he met the man a few days prior, when he arrived. Lundquist said the man had an Idaho address, and Lundquist's impression was the man was conducting some renovations on his home, which is why he was staying at the campground in an RV. There are usually roughly 130 people who stay at the campground longer than a month, Lundquist said, and there are about 70 overnight spots available as well.
Lundquist said the man had requested to be there a week.
"He was friendly and courteous to me," Lundquist said.
The Garden City Police Department is leading the investigation into the shooting, Galbreaith confirmed.
Police had cordoned off a section of the campground with yellow tape Monday morning.
Dan Byington, who said he is just passing through the area, stayed in his RV Sunday night, not far from the shooting site. He said he heard the shots, but thought the sound was only firecrackers.
He estimated there were about five shots.
Two people in the trailer park told the Idaho Press Monday morning they had slept through the shooting.
This is a developing story. It will be updated later.