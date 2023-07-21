...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/
SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 109 Saturday and up to 105 on Sunday.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Edible psilocybin mushrooms were among the illegal drugs confiscated in Thursday's drug bust by the Meridian police.
Meridian police arrested five people Thursday and found “trafficking quantities” of drugs including cocaine, marijuana and edibles, according to a news release.
Police served a search warrant near the 3000 block of East Copper Point Drive, the release said. The officers found 909 grams of cocaine, 2,759 units of edible psilocybin mushrooms and 6,641 units of THC edibles. They also found 2,473 grams of marijuana BHO wax, 70 grams of raw marijuana and 77 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms.
“The edibles were packaged as popular candies and cereal brands with colorful and brand consistent packaging,” the release said.
The people arrested ranged in age from 17 to 24. A sixth suspect, the owner of the residence, was arrested by Nampa police earlier on Thursday as part of the investigation, the release said.
All suspects were charged with multiple crimes. Some were charged with felonies.