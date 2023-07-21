Support Local Journalism


Meridian police arrested five people Thursday and found “trafficking quantities” of drugs including cocaine, marijuana and edibles, according to a news release.

Police served a search warrant near the 3000 block of East Copper Point Drive, the release said. The officers found 909 grams of cocaine, 2,759 units of edible psilocybin mushrooms and 6,641 units of THC edibles. They also found 2,473 grams of marijuana BHO wax, 70 grams of raw marijuana and 77 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms.

