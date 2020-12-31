MERIDIAN — After receiving a tip from the public, Meridian police arrested 24-year-old Corey Gray of Eagle on suspicion of robbing a Meridian Walmart on Tuesday.
Gray was arrested without incident and taken to the Ada County Jail on one count felony robbery and one count misdemeanor possession of marijuana, according to a news release from the department.
At about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Meridian police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Walmart at 5001 N. Ten Mile Road. Upon arrival, police learned the suspect entered the business, told a cashier he had a gun and demanded money, according to MPD. The employee complied with the suspect’s demands, and the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect fled to the parking lot and drove away.
Based on the investigation by Meridian officers and Ada County sheriff's deputies, Gray is believed to have been involved in other crimes, leading to additional charges of two counts felony burglary.