MERIDIAN — The Meridian police department is looking for a man they believe tried early Friday morning unsuccessfully to enter one person’s garage, before actually entering a different garage.
Officers responded 5:15 a.m. to the first call, in the 4000 block of S. Bradcliffe Avenue, according to a news release from the Meridian Police Department. They spoke with the homeowner and reviewed surveillance camera footage. The footage showed a man dressed in all black, wearing latex gloves and an N95 mask trying to enter the garage through a side door. When a flood light activated, the man fled the area; officers weren’t able to find evidence anything had been damaged or stolen, according to the release.
Police canvassed the area. Just before 5:40 a.m., they found a computer and a piece of purple latex glove on the front lawn of a home in the 4000 block of S. Marsala Avenue, according to the release. Police spoke with the homeowner, and investigated; it appears the suspect entered the garage through an unlocked door and took the computer from inside, according to the release.
The department is urging residents to lock their doors, windows, and fence gates — especially at night — and to verify they are locked before going to bed.
Anyone with information about the incidents can reach the Meridian Police Department at 208-846-7300.