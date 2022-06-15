Jake Cottrell of Boise is charged with assault or battery upon certain personnel, two counts of grand theft, robbery, use of a deadly weapon in commission of a crime, unlawful possession by a convicted felon and eluding a police officer, according to a news release.
The Meridian Police Department did not provide an update on Cottrell's condition; he was injured during the incident. When he is released from the hospital, police say, he will be immediately booked into jail.
The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force led by the Garden City Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident, which is protocol after officers are involved in gunfire.
Three Boise Police Department officers and two Meridian PD officers were involved in the incident.
The incident began after BPD was notified of a shooting involving two Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) officers on the 9800 block of West Shields Avenue in Boise, a few blocks east of Horseshoe Bend Road.
The suspect fled the scene in a stolen vehicle after he was injured, according to IDOC.
Police then received a report of a carjacking on East Riverside Drive and East Lone Cove Drive in Eagle. The man was found on Eagle Road and a car chase ensued, according to MPD Chief Tracy Basterrechea.
A police officer was then able to perform a PIT maneuver, which stopped the man from fleeing.
Police and the man began exchanging gunfire until he was shot. Police began performing life-saving measures until he was able to be transported to local hospital for treatment, where he remains.