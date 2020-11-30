MERIDIAN — The Meridian Police Department on Monday said it would not publicly identify the two officers who fired their guns last week during an arrest for suspected drunk driving.
Police fired after an officer was pinned between the suspect’s car and a patrol car during a pursuit, according to police; one of the bullets hit the suspect’s arm.
“The Meridian Police Department traditionally does not provide officer’s names that are involved with Officer Involved Shootings out of respect for them and their families,” police department spokeswoman Stephany Galbreaith wrote in an email to the Idaho Press.
The policy sets the Meridian Police Department apart from both the Boise Police Department and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. In recent shootings, the Boise Police Department identified officers involved by their first initial and last name; the Ada County Sheriff’s Office has identified involved officers by their first and last names.
The incident in question occurred at roughly 11 p.m. Wednesday, when police arrested Michele Green, 43, on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol and resisting arrest, which are both misdemeanors, as well as eluding a police officer, and assault or battery on an officer, which are both felonies. Officers responded to Green’s vehicle in the area of Locust Grove Road and Chinden Boulevard, according to the affidavit of probable cause for her arrest. She led them on a 4-mile car chase, sometimes reaching 60 mph, according to the document. Officers eventually boxed her in at a dead end in the 1600 block of Joplin Lane.
The affidavit states Green tried to leave the scene by driving over a raised stone planter; an officer, Cpl. Michael Netherton, was pinned between Green’s vehicle and a patrol car in the process, injuring his hand and left knee.
This is when the two Meridian police officers fired their guns, according to the Meridian Police Department, striking Green in the arm.
Galbreaith said Monday the department wouldn’t typically identify Netherton as the injured officer, but she confirmed his identity because his name was included in the affidavit. Netherton’s leg and hand are in braces and he is home recovering, she confirmed.
Police later caught up with Green near the Fred Meyer at East Loop. They arrested her after a police car rammed her vehicle and officers deployed spike strips.
Green’s preliminary hearing is Dec. 9.