Raul Labrador file photo

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador talks with supporters during a gathering at the Republican Party election night headquarters on May 17.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


New Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador moved to dismiss trespassing charges in the case against Sara Brady, a Meridian woman who went to a closed playground in April 2020 and asked police to arrest her.

Brady was one of several parents who took their children to a playground at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, which had been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Brady and others argued with Meridian police officers about the constitutionality of the decision. Brady then turned, put her arms behind her back and asked the officer to arrest her.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

Recommended for you

Load comments