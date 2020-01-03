MERIDIAN — Meridian police arrested three Washington residents Thursday evening after officers said they were found to be in possession of drugs and forged checks.
Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Progress Avenue in Meridian to assist in removing trespassers, according to Stephany Galbreaith, spokeswoman for the Meridian Police Department.
When they arrived, they found Byron Butler, 27; Rachielle Curtiss, 36; and Emma Cornelison, 18; all of Pullman, Washington, inside a room in the business.
All three admitted to owning and using drug paraphernalia, according to Galbreaith. Officers found smoking devices, marijuana and methamphetamine in the room, as well as multiple identification cards and debit cards, Galbreaith wrote in an email to the Idaho Press.
Police arrested the three on charges stemming from multiple burglaries, both local and out of state. Butler and Curtiss also were arrested on drug charges, while Cornelison was arrested on suspicion of grand theft, burglary and possession of forged checks, in addition to misdemeanor drug charges.
They were booked into the Ada County Jail not long before 7 p.m. Thursday.
Cornelison and Curtiss appeared in court Friday and a judge set their bonds at $100,000, according to the Idaho Supreme Court online repository. The database did not include information about Butler's court appearances.