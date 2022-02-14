The Meridian Police Department on Sunday arrested a 16-year-old suspected of writing threats of a school shooting in a bathroom stall in Meridian High School.
Meridian police were made aware of the vandalism on Friday; the vandalism alluded to a Monday shooting.
Images of the threatening message have been circulating on social media. Parents shared those images with KTVB, claiming the message was written on a stall wall at Meridian High School.
The West Ada School District sent an email Friday, warning parents of the threat.
"Today we found a written threat at Meridian High School. The person noted that the threat was targeted for Monday. Police were immediately notified and quickly responded and are investigating," the letter reads. "Currently, all students are safe and police will continue to investigate the validity of the threat. Student safety is a priority; therefore, we take all threats seriously and work with the police to investigate and resolve them. We will update you on the situation as we learn more from law enforcement."
Due to the suspect's age, Meridian police are not disclosing their name. The suspect has been charged with one misdemeanor count of deadly or dangerous weapon: threat of violence by word or electronic means.
MPD will maintain an enhanced presence at Meridian High School and continue to monitor the situation.