MERIDIAN — Meridian police on Monday morning arrested a man they say led them on a car chase following an instance of domestic violence.
Jacob Miller, 24, of Meridian is charged with one count of felony attempting to flee a police officer and one count of misdemeanor domestic battery. He also had a warrant out for his arrest on a probation violation, according to a news release from the Meridian Police Department.
Police responded just after 9:30 a.m. Monday to the area of Eagle and Overland roads, according to the release. A caller reported a domestic violence incident in progress outside a business there. According to the release, the suspect saw Miller and the victim drive away from the scene in a red Mitsubishi.
Meridian officers caught sight of the vehicle in the area of Locust Grove and Ustick roads, according to the release. When police tried to pull the car over, Miller accelerated, hitting speeds between 65 and 85 mph, fleeing to Eagle Road and Chinden Boulevard.
Police used spike strips, slowing the chase to about 35 mph, according to the release. Although Miller kept driving, officers used a pursuit intervention technique — meaning they rammed Miller’s car with a police vehicle — to end the pursuit.
Miller was booked into the Ada County Jail. The woman in the car was released without charges.