MERIDIAN — Following a standoff, Meridian police arrested a man they say pointed a gun at a woman Monday evening.
Meridian police responded just after 6:15 p.m. to the 1700 block of W. Claire Drive where a woman said Robert Wayne Barryman, 47, of Meridian, pointed a rifle at her and also battered her, according to a news release from the Meridian Police Department. She had been able to flee the scene, but another witness said Barryman had also pointed the rifle at them as well, police say.
Barryman turned off his phone and barricaded himself inside the home, according to the release. The Ada County Metro SWAT team tried to negotiate with him, but were unsuccessful. Ultimately, the team “made entrance” into the home and arrested Barryman at roughly 11:30 p.m., according to the release.
Barryman is charged with two counts of aggravated assault — both felonies — as well as one count of misdemeanor domestic battery, and one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer.