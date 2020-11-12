MERIDIAN — Meridian police officers arrested two 17-year-old boys Wednesday morning they say were in possession of a large stash of drugs.
Officers initially responded just before 11:30 a.m. to the 300 block of West Cranmer Drive, according to a news release from the Meridian Police Department. While investigating, they smelled marijuana, and searched the residence there, according to the release.
They found more than 40 “rolled marijuana cigarettes” the release reads, as well as more than 3,200 Xanax pills 2,240 doses of LSD and .5 ounces of cocaine. Police also found a firearm and $2,340 in cash, according to the release.
Officers took the boys to the Ada County Juvenile Detention Center. The youths are charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with an intent to deliver, as well as one misdemeanor count of possession of a weapon by a minor and one count of misdemeanor drug possession with intent to use.
The release did not identify the two 17-year-old boys.