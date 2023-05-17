Colt Seward

The Meridian Police Department has responded to a video that was posted online Wednesday morning that shows officers using aggressive use-of-force tactics against a man who it appears could not defend himself.

In the 25-second video, an officer flips the man to the ground. The officer kneels over the man lying on the ground and punches him three times. Another officer does not stop him. The first officer punches the man at least three more times before the video, taken from a nearby car, ends.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County for the Idaho Press. She previously worked at a newspaper in rural Nebraska. She's from the D.C. area and went to school in Boston, where she graduated with a degree in journalism. In her free time, she loves watching football, spending time with Kyoko and Pickles, exploring and going on road trips with her best friends. She welcomes news tips in English or Spanish.

