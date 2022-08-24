Idaho Transportation Department Chief Operations Officer Dan McElhinney came to the Meridian City Council work session Tuesday to kick off a corridor traffic safety review of Eagle Road.
“We’ll be working over the next few months,” McElhinney.
The family of Kess Boesch has been pushing to reduce the speed limit on Eagle Road and ban unprotected left turns after Boesch died last November in a crash at the intersection of Eagle Road and Baldcypress Street, according to Idaho Statesman and Idaho Press reporting.
Boesch was a passenger in the vehicle. The Meridian Police Department determined the driver of the car she was in was at fault, according to the Idaho Statesman.
Meridian Mayor Robert Simison questioned the 55 mph speed limit in his state of the city address earlier this year.
Meridian’s city council members appeared to be taking up that cause Tuesday as they blasted and questioned officials for their comments, including on Eagle Road’s speed and crash data.
ITD did speed checks on vehicles this month, said Caleb Lake, ITD District 3 engineer. The speeds ranged from 46 mph to 59 mph.
“What I want to highlight to you as you look at these speeds ... these speeds are where we kind of would expect to see them,” Lake said. “... In summary, the speed checks completed this summer don’t suggest a speed change is warranted.”
He added that Eagle Road’s crash statistics are “not unreasonable” compared with similar roadways.
There were more than 2,000 total crashes from 2017 to 2021 with four deaths. Every death is tragic, Lake said, and the goal is to eliminate all fatalities.
“I think what I’m hearing from you is, ‘people are going [what] the speed limit is meant to be; we don’t see a problem,” councilor Liz Strader said. “I’ve heard our community does see a problem.”
She added that she feels like families of Meridian are “sacrificing their kids” so people from Eagle can have a fast commute into Boise.
“I don’t think four fatalities is an acceptable level of fatalities. I don’t think there is an acceptable level but certainly that is not acceptable,” Strader said.
Councilmember Joe Borton said the speed limit on Eagle Road is “absolutely too fast.”
“I know you guys are the messengers, so I could not be more emphatic that it’s too fast,” Borton said. “Whoever gets killed after Aug. 23 will suffer at the hands of the glacial pace of government.”
McElhinney, the ITD chief operations officer, said it was really important to ITD to take every accident seriously.
“We’re open to feedback on the speed limits,” McElhinney said. “I just want to be sure we let you know we’re open to all ideas.”
He said speed was a factor in all accidents but the Eagle Road corridor serves so many different needs. More than 50,000 vehicles a day use Eagle Road, he said.
“If it happened to be at 45 (mph), what are the congestion issues?” McElhinney said. “Today we brought what data we had ... but we’re definitely looking ahead and we’ll need that help from the cities.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.
