A developer is looking to add a bonus room to one-third of new homes in a retirement community in Meridian. Neighbors turned out to protest to the plan, which is shown in this image from Tuesday's Meridian City Council meeting.

On Tuesday, a developer presented a change to the Meridian City Council — he hoped to add a bonus room to one-third of new homes in a retirement community.

The neighbors turned out to protest. The development agreement required maximum 25-foot, one-story buildings as a concession to neighbors several years ago. Other city codes don’t consider a bonus room a second story, applicant Laren Bailey said, but Meridian’s is unclear.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

