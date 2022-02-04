Meridian’s City Council this week heard from a frustrated applicant, angry neighbors and a local nonprofit hopeful to build a small affordable housing development.
Meridian, currently the state's second-largest city just west of Boise, has been dealing with issues of rapid growth, overcrowded schools and a lack of affordable housing. It is part of a substantial list of other Treasure Valley communities confronted with similar issues as Idaho's population soars.
Two decades ago, Meridian had less than 35,000 residents. Now it has over 100,000.
On Tuesday, the council moved forward on an annexation and zoning for the affordable housing project named Wood Rose Apartments, which would be located at 1160 W. Ustick Rd.
“I’ve been dead-set against annexations but darn if we hadn’t found one that I like,” Councilmember Liz Strader said during Tuesday’s meeting. “Previously when we have paused things to work things out with other issues we have exempted small parcels of this size.”
Strader told the Idaho Press there is no formal moratorium or pause on development, but the council has continued a few annexations while the city meets with the West Ada School District to discuss plans to deal with growth and incoming students.
THE PROJECT
A local nonprofit, The Housing Company, has a nontraditional plan for the proposed homes: Six-plexes and eight-plexes that are only two stories in height. This means neighbors would see more typical sloping roofs of a home.
The most common affordable housing program is IRS program Section 42, according to The Housing Company Development Manager Erin Anderson. Essentially, a private investor becomes a partner in the project and provides equity in exchange for a federal tax credit.
There are two types of Section 42 options, Anderson said at the meeting.
The Housing Company planned to use the first one, the 4% Housing Tax Credit, but the credit is reliant on state American Rescue Plan Act funds, which is currently under discussion at the Idaho legislative session.
“It seems like it was going to take a lot longer than we were hoping,” Anderson said.
The other option is a highly competitive 9% Housing Tax Credit. In that scenario, six of the 52 units would not be income-restricted.
Councilmember Brad Hoaglun said it’s not often the council gets to talk about workforce housing.
“It’s not like the old days when it was government housing,” Hoaglun said. “It helps people who are out there working and just need something that is more affordable, especially in the market that we see right now.”
MULTIFAMILY PROJECT DENIED
The Meridian City Council also denied a development agreement modification for a proposed multifamily development near McMillan Road and Ten Mile Road. That project received several public comments and concerns about the density and traffic, as well as the nature of the complex.
“I’m all for trying to keep wealth and money in the community,” Meridian resident Chris Williams said. “All these are going to be rental units. That’s not keeping any of the money within the community or help individuals building wealth, building equity.”
One of the issues for the council was density, a concern Williams and other residents echoed. The number of units, up to 249, was too much, he said.
“On average, every person has two vehicles. We can all do the simple math. It just doesn’t make sense,” Williams said. “It’s a huge safety concern for me, with my kids who I have going to that elementary school right there.”
The applicant, Dustin Holt, said things like the design of the complex would come in the conditional use permit process. He said the development could lose 10% of its units and it would not impact the project, but if the number of units dropped too low, the applicant said he would have to re-address the road and common areas.
“In our first neighborhood meeting, the residents did not want me to be a part of (their subdivision). They want us to do our own amenities,” Holt said. “So part of it is spending several million dollars…that’s a big piece of this.”