Meridian State of the City

Meridian Mayor Robert Simison addresses a crowd at the annual State of the City address in the Galaxy Event Center at Wahooz on June 1.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Meridian’s city councilmembers denied themselves a raise but approved an increase to the mayor’s salary that will bring his mayoral income to $139,000 in 2025.

No member of the public provided testimony on the raises on Tuesday night or during the Aug. 8 public hearing.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

Recommended for you

Load comments