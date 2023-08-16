Meridian’s city councilmembers denied themselves a raise but approved an increase to the mayor’s salary that will bring his mayoral income to $139,000 in 2025.
No member of the public provided testimony on the raises on Tuesday night or during the Aug. 8 public hearing.
“I guess we’re all looking at each other here and no one wants to be the one to make the motion,” Councilmember Liz Strader said. “I think it’s important for us to keep it competitive, no matter who is in the seat, especially with inflation.”
The ordinances would have increased the Meridian councilmembers’ salaries to $19,000 in 2024 and $20,000 in 2025. The council president receives 10% more than the other councilmembers in Meridian. Councilmembers currently make around $17,000.
Mayor Robert Simison’s salary will increase to $131,000 in 2024 and $139,000 in 2025.
By comparison, in Boise, Idaho’s most-populous city, Mayor Lauren McLean makes $151,000 and councilmembers make $28,000.
Strader said the lack of public input, to her, was a good sign about the proposed compensation.
“This is always a unique conversation,” Councilmember Luke Cavener said. “My role on the city council, is it a job or is it public service? It’s really both. And so that is for me where I’m always in a conflict point is that I don’t want serving on the city council to be a career.”
He said he was “reluctant” to agree with the compensation committee’s recommendations because he viewed city council as more service than job.
Councilmember John Overton said he came to the council as “public service,” and the money didn’t matter to him.
“I just don’t think that we need to be addressing our pay increase right now as city council,” Overton said.
In a similar vein, Councilmember Brad Hoaglun said they don’t do it for the money and that the money is kind of a “spousal compensation” for missing things like birthdays because of city council meetings. He moved to deny the raises for the councilmembers. Strader was the lone vote against denying the raises.
The council will have to vote on an ordinance establishing the same rates of pay for themselves over the next two years.
Strader said that she wanted any citizen to be able to serve on council.
"Maybe they have to give up a second job to do that. So I'm trying to think about, you know, getting the best people in the seat," Strader said. "That includes the mayor's role as well."
Cavener moved to approve the mayor’s raise, saying he looked at this raise differently.
“Certainly we would expect that any person who wants the job of mayor would care about our community and would also have a heart for service,” Cavener said. “But the work of leading the second-largest city in the state is more than a full-time job.”
Most Idaho cities with more than 50,000 residents have a “strong mayor” form of government, where the mayor is CEO, including Meridian.
Strader said that no increase would result in a decrease in real wages in “this inflationary environment.”
“This is a full-time job,” Hoaglun said. “If you want good people who are working full-time and they are in a director role or the VP of a company or another organization to leave (for) a job that pays much less than it does in the private sector is a big ask.”
The council approved the mayor’s raise unanimously.
There are advantages and disadvantages with officials raising their pay.
“It’s kind of a political risk,” Boise State Political Scientist and Associate Professor in the School of Public Service Jaclyn Kettler previously told the Idaho Press in 2021, when Meridian’s council last voted on raises. “There could be some backlash and some may view it negatively.”
Despite the optics of the decision, there are reasons why it’s important to pay elected officials higher wages. If pay is too low, only those who have flexible and well-paying full-time jobs can serve, but if pay is too high, officials could be divorced from the reality of what their citizens and employees face.
“It also attracts more quality candidates and can broaden the pool of candidates,” Kettler said. “There’s also some arguments … that it can allow for more ability to focus on serving that position.”