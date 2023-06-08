MERIDIAN — Meridian Mayor Robert Simison has announced his bid to run for re-election this November.
Speaking in front of a small gathering at Generations Plaza in the heart of downtown on Thursday, Simison launched the campaign for his second tour of duty as mayor of the Ada County community west of Boise with over 125,000 residents.
In the crowd were some prominent local names including former Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney; former Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd; and state senator and former Meridian City Councilmember Treg Bernt.
“I just want to say thank you first of all to everyone coming out today,” Simison said. “It really means a lot to me when I look out here and I see the people that are here. Those that have been longtime supporters, some new supporters, family, friends.”
Simison said that as of now no one has thrown their hat in the ring to oppose him for the mayor’s seat in this year’s election.
Born and raised in Pocatello, Simison, 49, is a graduate of Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington. He bought his house in the Treasure Valley in 2007 and was elected mayor in 2019 after working for de Weerd as her chief of staff for over a decade.
Over the first year of his term, the COVID-19 pandemic struck and Meridian became the “epicenter of a fierce debate over in-person learning,” the Idaho Press reported in 2021. In the years since his election, Simison has spoken up about polarization locally.
“Elections, and the expansive list of issues around them, are dividing us, making it challenging to find commonality among our neighbors, coworkers and families,” Simison said in his 2022 state of the city address. “In Meridian, despite these challenges, we continue to move forward and create our own future.”
He has been calling on the legislature to help fund schools and has asked the Idaho Transportation Department to take a look at lowering the 55 mph speed limit on Eagle Road.
During his tenure, Simison has made the Linder Road overpass one of the top two priority projects in Meridian. The design of the overpass is expected to finish this fall, although the construction still needs to be funded.
Public safety has also been a priority. The city broke ground on the Meridian Police Department’s first precinct last summer. On Thursday, Simison also said that two fire stations are set to open this fall.
Housing has been an issue for Meridian. The AARP sent a report to the city last year characterizing its mix of housing as “alarming.” Over 80% of the homes in Meridian are detached single-family houses.
During Thursday’s announcement, Simison said some of the city’s top accomplishments over the past three-plus years include establishing an SRO program at elementary schools, creating a crisis intervention team with mental health professionals to fight substance abuse, and implementing three new urban renewal districts to emphasize responsible growth.