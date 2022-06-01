Meridian Mayor Robert Simison struck a less optimistic tone than last year in his State of the City speech Wednesday, addressing the challenges of division, growth and increasing costs for the city, as well as his reaction to the school shooting last week in Uvalde, Texas.
Simison criticized the state House’s attempt to throw librarians in jail and said their approach was not the Idaho he grew up in. He said Idahoans used to find ways to work together, welcome new ideas and work out disagreements.
“I want to encourage people coming to Idaho to get to know what has made us special: rugged individualism balanced with the expectation that we help one out in times of need, that we are courteous and nice,” Simison said.
He added, to applause: “Let’s be sure we are not destroying what has made us who we are or letting the last two years define us.”
Simison said he was happy to hear Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder and Meridian City Councilmember Treg Bernt won their primary . Winder and Bernt are both traditional Republicans who faced far-right opponents.
He said leaders needed to be focused on the people, use common sense and don’t have to put others down to make a point.
“Elections, and the expansive list of issues around them, are dividing us, making it challenging to find commonality among our neighbors, coworkers and families,” Simison . “In Meridian, despite these challenges, we continue to move forward and create our own future.”
Part of that future is affordable housing, an issue facing every growing city in the Treasure Valley. Simison said the city is exploring what the appropriate role and responsibility of local government is when it comes to affordable housing.
Many residents know the pain of driving on Eagle Road, which Simison said needs to be safer and not feel like a racetrack. He questioned the speed limit of 55 mph with busy intersections.
He also asked the state Legislature to fund schools. Simison said “the funds are there,” citing the state’s billion-dollar surplus.
“I am once again calling on them to use some of the historic surplus to pay down school bond debt, which would remove significant property tax burdens,” Simison said. “Additionally, establish a building fund to school districts to access for future schools. We can avoid future debt.”
Simison also addressed the recent horrific mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Over 20 students and teachers were killed when an 18-year-old gunman entered the school.
“As a parent, the thought of this is unimaginable,” Simison said. “We need to do more.”
He proposed hiring six school resource officers for assignment to West Ada elementary schools in Meridian.
This was Simison’s third State of the City address.
He proposed new public safety facilities and road funding in his 2020 address, held virtually. Last year, in front of a limited audience, he decried “irresponsible growth” and criticized the state Legislature for its property tax relief efforts.
Meridian has had an eventful year: The Meridian Police Crisis Intervention Team became full-time right before Simison’s last state of the city address. Several developments, including Ball Venture Ahlquist’s Victory Commons project, broke ground. Two new hotels began construction in Meridian.
Owyhee High School opened, and the city of Meridian has been holding meetings with the West Ada School District about growth.
Meridian’s City Council approved a new urban renewal district downtown and expanded another, part of a push to develop the area, the Idaho Press previously reported.
And in January, Simison’s salary increased by $1,000 a month. He now makes $106,641 annually.
As summer arrives, Simison addressed the issue of water. He said the city of Meridian would propose its first increase in rates in eight years for water and sewer due to increased construction costs.
He urged residents to be water wise. The groundwater supply Meridian uses to provide drinking water is healthy in the long run, but he said he couldn’t say the same about surface water, which is used for irrigation.
“We need to be prudent with our water,” Simison said. “If we all use a little less water and spread out when we use it, the more we can thrive this year and leave a legacy of smart use for future years and generations.”