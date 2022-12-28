Meridian Mayor Robert Simison announced he will bring forward former Meridian Police Officer John Overton to replace Senator-elect Treg Bernt on the Meridian City Council.
The city council will consider Overton for the position on Jan. 3. If confirmed, he will be sworn in immediately as District 4 councilman.
“John has a lifetime of experience as a resident and employee in public safety that will be a great benefit to the Meridian City Council,” Simison said in a release. “He understands the history of our community and the complex challenges we are facing with regards to growth.”
Bernt resigned in November after winning election to the Idaho Legislature. Six candidates submitted their names to replace him on the Meridian City Council; one withdrew. The remaining five were interviewed by Simison, Council President Brad Hoaglun and Council Vice President Joe Borton, the release said.
From 1989 to 2017 Overton worked for the Meridian Police Department. Since then, he has been involved with the Woodbridge Homeowners Association and served as president the last three years.
“I have always had a passion for this city,” Overton wrote in his interest letter. “I went to Meridian Jr. High School and Meridian High School and have watched this city grow from a very small size of less than 9,000 people in 1990 to what it is today.”
Overton said in the release he was honored by the opportunity.
“Representing the great men and women of this community as a Meridian City Council member gives me the privilege and responsibility to provide a service that will help shape Meridian’s future,” Overton said. “Meridian is an amazing community while also being one of the fastest growing cities in the country and a place I am proud to call home.”