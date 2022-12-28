John Overton

John Overton

 City of Meridian

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Meridian Mayor Robert Simison announced he will bring forward former Meridian Police Officer John Overton to replace Senator-elect Treg Bernt on the Meridian City Council.

The city council will consider Overton for the position on Jan. 3. If confirmed, he will be sworn in immediately as District 4 councilman.

Recommended for you

Load comments