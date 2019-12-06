MERIDIAN — A Meridian man remained in jail Friday on a $250,000 bond following accusations he cut a woman and strangled her until she passed out Sunday, then barricaded himself in his home days later when police came to arrest him.
On Wednesday, Meridian police met with a 23-year-old woman who said Christopher Kensler, 24, had battered her on Sunday.
The woman told police Kensler had punched and strangled her to the point of unconsciousness, according to Stephany Galbreaith, public information officer for the Meridian Police Department.
The woman also told police Kensler had thrust a knife at her and cut her hands as she tried to defend herself, according to Galbreaith.
On Wednesday, after speaking with the woman, police tried to make contact with Kensler at a home in the 1000 block of Sicily Street in Meridian. Kensler barricaded himself in the home and refused to come out for about an hour, according to Galbreaith.
Kensler went outside after negotiations and police arrested him. He was then booked into the Ada County Jail.
Prosecutors have charged Kensler with attempted strangulation, obstructing officers and two counts of aggravated assault. He also faces a sentence enhancement for the use of a deadly weapon in the commission of those alleged crimes.
Kensler appeared in court by video from the jail Thursday, which was when Magistrate Judge Michael Lojek set his bond at $250,000.
He is next scheduled to appear in court Dec. 19 for a preliminary hearing.