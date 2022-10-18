Support Local Journalism


A Meridian resident is asking for over $200,000 in lost wages, damages and medical bills after the car he was a passenger in collided with a Meridian Police Department vehicle in May.

The incident, which was reported by KTVB, happened when a Meridian Police Department vehicle traveling north on North Meridian Road crashed with a vehicle turning left from East State Avenue, according to KTVB.

