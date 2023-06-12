Hells Canyon dams.jpeg (copy)

The three dams that make up the Hells Canyon Complex provide 70% of Idaho Power’s hydroelectricity.

 Mia Maldonado/Idaho Capital Sun

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published June 9 on KTVB.COM.

After a late-night "coordinated effort" between law enforcement along the Idaho-Oregon border, a man suspected of shooting at power-generating facilities in the Hells Canyon Corridor has been arrested and is facing felony charges in two counties.

Recommended for you

Load comments