BOISE — A federal grand jury earlier this month indicted a Meridian man on 11 counts of wire fraud, one count of mail fraud, and one count of money laundering after prosecutors say he devised a scheme to defraud his employer out of money due to COVID-19 testing.
Douglas Wold, 48, worked as a human resources manager for Fry Foods, Inc. in Ontario, according to a news release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho. Wold arranged to have employees tested for COVID-19 at the company’s facilities in Weiser in May. He then wrote a fraudulent invoice in the name of his personal business, Hala Lallo Health, for $39,995. In reality, the testing was conducted by another entity at a lower cost, according to the news release.
“With respect to the money laundering count, the indictment alleges that Wold transferred $69,116.48 in proceeds from his frauds for the purchase a speedboat and trailer,” according to the release.
Wold faces up to 20 years in prison for each count of wire fraud, and 10 years in prison for each count of money laundering. He was arraigned on Sept. 14; his trial is scheduled to take place Nov. 2, according to the release.