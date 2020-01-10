MERIDIAN — A Meridian man was arrested Thursday in connection with a Canyon County traffic crash that left two people dead more than a year ago.
Thomas Hunt, 20, was arrested not long after 11 a.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of Torana Drive in Meridian, according to Stephany Galbreaith, spokeswoman for the Meridian Police Department.
Police had responded to the area on a report of a burglary in progress. When they arrived, they found there was no burglary, according to Galbreaith. Hunt and one other person were trying to help a homeowner get into the residence, because the homeowner had locked himself out, according to Galbreaith.
But during the course of their interaction, police learned Hunt had a warrant for his arrest. He was booked into the Ada County Jail on suspicion of two counts of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter, according to the jail’s website.
The charges stem from a July 28, 2018, traffic crash on Robinson and Kuna roads in Canyon County.
At the time, police said Hunt failed to stop at a stop sign in the area that night and his vehicle struck a 2014 Subaru Impreza headed east on Kuna Road.
Two people, Zachary J. Newman, 18, of Meridian and a juvenile who was not publicly identified died as a result of the crash, and seven others were injured, police said in 2018.
According to the Idaho Supreme Court’s online repository, prosecutors didn’t file a criminal complaint against Hunt until almost a year later, on July 24, 2019. That same day, a judge issued a warrant for his arrest, which Meridian police officers executed on Thursday.
Neither the Ada County Jail’s website nor the repository list an upcoming court appearance for Hunt.