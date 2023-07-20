...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ TONIGHT
TO MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/ SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 107 on Friday, up to 109 on Saturday
and up to 104 on Sunday.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ tonight to midnight MDT
/11 PM PDT/ Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
A man has been arrested for sending a suspicious package to Caldwell City Hall and sending threatening emails to city councilmembers.
Jeffrey Lynn Noble, 54, of Meridian, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two misdemeanor counts of stalking and one misdemeanor count of threats against state elected officials, the Nampa Police Department announced in a news release. Noble is accused of sending a "suspicious package with suspicious markings" to Caldwell City Hall and making threats "against several Caldwell City Council Members via email," the release said.
The Nampa Police Department's Bomb Unit and Nampa Police K-9 Kyah responded to the suspicious package on June 27 and found that it did not contain anything dangerous. An investigation determined that Noble sent the package, the release said, and further investigating found that Noble was also the subject of a separate case involving the threatening emails.
The release did not include the content of the emails Noble allegedly sent.
The Meridian Police Department arrested Noble and he was booked into the Ada County Jail.