A man has been arrested for sending a suspicious package to Caldwell City Hall and sending threatening emails to city councilmembers.

Jeffrey Lynn Noble, 54, of Meridian, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two misdemeanor counts of stalking and one misdemeanor count of threats against state elected officials, the Nampa Police Department announced in a news release. Noble is accused of sending a "suspicious package with suspicious markings" to Caldwell City Hall and making threats "against several Caldwell City Council Members via email," the release said.

