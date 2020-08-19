MERIDIAN — Meridian police officials on Wednesday morning arrested a man they say threatened violence on another man because of his race.
Jeremiah Anderson, 38, of Meridian is charged with felony malicious harassment and a misdemeanor count of false personation, according to a press release from the Meridian Police Department. Police say not long before 10 a.m. Wednesday, Anderson approached a man, who is Black, in the 300 block of Cherry Lane and threatened violence on him repeatedly because of his race. Anderson also used racial slurs, according to the release.
Police do not believe Anderson lives in the neighborhood.
He was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail just after 11 a.m., according to the jail’s website.